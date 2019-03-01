Cole Swindell's Latest Single Inspires Him to Read Hilarious Craigslist Ads

Cole Swindell sings about a heartbreaking missed opportunity on “Love You Too Late,” the latest single from his third studio album All of It.

“If I had half a clue where she was heading now, I'd do what I had to do to make her turn her car around.”

That sentiment is also the basis for the “missed connections” section on Craigslist. It’s a place people go for the one in a million chance of connecting with a stranger that caught their attention.

Swindell has turned it all into a hilarious new video on YouTube in which he reads real ‘missed connections’ to remind people not to say I love you too late.