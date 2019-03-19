Billy Ray Cyrus Announces New Album

Billy Ray Cyrus doesn’t usually take too much time off in between albums, and he isn’t changing his work habits now. The prolific singer-songwriter is putting the finishing touches on a 16th LP called The SnakeDoctor Circus. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer called it a concept album.

"The SnakeDoctor Circus album certainly has a lot to say and the music reflects all my influences," Cyrus said in a statement. "My goal has always been to make music that would touch people's lives around the world. I'm excited about getting the music to the people."

Details about the new album are sparse beyond that. Neither a release date nor a track listing have been unveiled.

Cyrus' last album was released less than two years ago. A year earlier, he released “Thin Line” featuring Shelby Lynne from the album of the same name.