ACM Awards: Vote for Female Artist of the Year

The 54th ACM Awards are just a few days away, and we want to know who you think will take home one of the biggest prizes of the night: the award for Female Artist of the Year.

We’re not sure how voters are going to narrow this heavy hitting field of five down to one: Ashley McBryde, Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert.

But someone has to do it, and you might as well be the first to try. Check out the nominees and vote for your favorite below.

ASHLEY McBRYDE

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

KACEY MUSGRAVES

MAREN MORRIS

MIRANDA LAMBERT

We'll find out who wins this weekend when Reba McEntire hosts the 2019 ACM Awards, live from Las Vegas on CBS.