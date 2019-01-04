Arizona Balloon Classic Benefiting Valley Of The Sun United Way

Hot air balloons race again in Goodyear, Arizona!!! Come check it out at the 8th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Arizona’s premier hot air balloon race & festival to benefit the Valley of the Sun United Way and the Weekend Hunger Backpack program. January 25th - 27th, 2019 at the Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona.

Hot air balloons will race in the mornings and “Glow” in the evenings to music. Stay for the fireworks on Saturday night! While you’re there with the family, come hungry and eat at the Street FoodFest with Chef Greg, play in the inflatables at the QT Family Fun Zone and shop in the Vendor Village. Jump in a Gondola and experience a hot air balloon tether ride.

Additional details and ticket information at by clicking HERE. Or check it out on Facebook.

See you at the Classic!!! Get your tickets HERE!