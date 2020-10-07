Join Brothers Osborne for the "Skeletons" album release party

Brothers Osborne are getting ready to release their third studio album, Skeletons, and you're invited to the big release party!

This Friday (October 9), stream their one-of-a-kind virtual concert on YouTube at 5:00p MT/4:00p PT.

John and TJ Osborne have already given listeners a taste of what's to come on this album with their new single, "All Night," and they've said this album will take a deeper look into who they really are.

"If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are," John said. "If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it."

You can stream Friday's big event by clicking HERE.