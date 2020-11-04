'Liquor Store Near Me' Google search hits all-time high on election night
Liquor stores may have been busier than ever Tuesday night.
Searches for 'Liquor store near me' reached an all-time on election night as American's watched the results come in, according to Google Trends.Listen Live Now on KMLE Country 107.9
"Fries near me" and "liqour store near me" are at all-time highs in searchhttps://t.co/Gx6j7GtCJuhttps://t.co/Lf24eYg6uy pic.twitter.com/mma88WWmCR— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 4, 2020
Other popular searches had American's looking for food including pizza, Chinese, sushi and Mexican.
The states that showed the most searches for liquor stores were Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, and Georgia.
