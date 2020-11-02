From 'Tiger King' to 'Karen,' see county music's best Halloween costumes

Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and more went all out on their costumes

November 2, 2020
Anthony Donatelli
Categories: 
Country

Halloween has come and gone, but a lot of our favorite country artists left us with the memories of some unforgettable costumes.

There were a few 2020 inspired costumes, like Tiger King and "Karen," while others dressed up in as classic movie favorites like Toy Story and Harry Potter.

Here's a look at some of our favorites: 

Jason Aldean and Brittany

Happy Halloween from the “Exotic Aldeans” -- -- -- -- --

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Luke Bryan and Caroline

Who cut the cheese @linabryan3? #happyhalloween

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on

Kelsea Ballerini

I need to speak to the manager of 2020... #happyhalloween #karensofinstagram

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Tyler Hubbard (of Florida Georgia Line) and family

This is what happens when you let your 2 year old decide what you’re going to be for Halloween. #woody #toystory

A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@tylerhubbard) on

Charles Kelley (of Lady A) and Family

#deadliestcatch @cassiemkelley

A post shared by Charles Kelley (@charleskelley) on

Maren Morris and Family

The Boy Who Lived. --✨--

A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on

Alan Jackson and Denise

Happy Howling ‘20s! #2020Halloween

A post shared by Alan Jackson (@officialalanjackson) on

Brett Young and family

HAPPY HALLOWEEN -- // Presley said she wanted to dress up twice. Which is your fave? Swee’Pea, or Ring Master?

A post shared by Brett Young (@brettyoungmusic) on

Dan Smyers (of Dan + Shay) and Abby

Happy Halloween!!! ----

A post shared by Abby Smyers (@abbysmyers) on

