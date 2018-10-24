Skip to main content
Listen
entertainment
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
The Breakfast Buzz
Jared
Nina D
Jeana
Schedule
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Latest
Blogs
Podcasts
Videos
Photos
Events
Events/Concerts
Country Thunder
Denim & Diamonds
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact us
Helping Hands
1Thing Sustainability
JOIN THE CLUB
KMLE HD2
Get My PERKS
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
KMLE HD2
Get My PERKS
Breaking News
Check out the 2019 Lineup for Country Thunder
See who is coming to perform!
October 24, 2018
Tags:
Country Thunder Lineup
CT Lineup
Country Thunder
On Air Now
Nina
1:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
The Breakfast Buzz with Alana and Niko
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Jared
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Nina
1:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Jeana
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Upcoming Events
27
Oct
CopaBall
Arizona Ballroom JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa
27
Oct
Sesame Street LIVE!
Arizona State Fairgrounds
28
Oct
Aids Walk Arizona
Phoenix City Hall
03
Nov
Cole Swindell & Dustin Lynch
Comerica Theatre
07
Nov
Charles Schwab Cup Championship!
Phoenix Country Club
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Alana and Niko talked with Kelli from Old Gila County Jail
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Alana & Niko Battle of the Buzz 10-24
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz interviewed Aaron Watson
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz talked to Jimmie Allen
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz National Coffee with a Cop day with Jarrod Ballard
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Breakfast Buzz interviewed Dolph Ziggler
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
View More Episodes