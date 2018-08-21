Skip to main content
Listen
entertainment
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
On Air
KMLE Mornings
Jared
Alana Lynn
Jeana
Schedule
Music
Listen Live
On Demand
Latest
Blogs
Podcasts
Videos
Photos
Events
Events/Concerts
Country Thunder
Denim & Diamonds
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact us
Helping Hands
1Thing Sustainability
JOIN THE CLUB
KMLE HD2
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
KMLE HD2
Breaking News
Entercom
EXCLUSIVE: Why Runaway June Wrote "Buy My Own Drinks"
The country trio will release their debut EP next month!
Radio.com
Cole Swindell Has a Secret About 'All Of It' to Tell You
Get EXCLUSIVE details on Cole's highly-anticipated new album
KMLE 8 Man Jam Front Row for the Front Line
Past or Present Military? You could sit FRONT ROW!
KMLE 8 Man Jam 2018
Latest News on Location and How to Win Tickets!
Win a BRAND NEW 2018 BLUE Tacoma!
Win a 2018 Toyota Tacoma!
Homepage
On Air Now
Alana Lynn
1:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
The Breakfast Buzz with Nina and Niko
5:30 am
to
10:00 am
Jared
10:00 am
to
1:00 pm
Alana Lynn
1:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Jeana
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
Special Features
Larry H. Miller Toyota $25 Gas Card
Fulton Homes Fence Patrol 2018
KMLE Traffic
Denim & Diamonds
KMLE LIVE
Upcoming Events
23
Aug
Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker
Ak-Chin Pavilion
25
Aug
Barrio Queen Back to School Cooking Class
Desert Ridge Marketplace
28
Aug
KMLE 8 Man Jam 2018
Casino Arizona
13
Sep
Rascal Flatts
Ak-Chin Pavilion
15
Sep
14th Annual Waves of Change for Epilepsy Gala
Mountain Shadows
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
BB SNAKE 8-14 PODCAST
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Old Photos
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Nina's 60 Second Skinny - July 25
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Breakfast Buzz Theater - July 25
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Nina's 60 Second Skinny - July 24
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Loser Line - July 24
KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
View More Episodes
Contests
Your chance to win Rodney Crowell tickets!
Your Chance to Win Tickets to Carrie Underwood!
KMLE 8 Man Jam Front Row for the Front Line
KMLE 8 Man Jam: Win Your Tickets
Your Chance to Win Tickets to Cole Swindell & Dustin Lynch
View More Contests
Larry H. Miller Toyota $25 Gas Card
Fulton Homes Fence Patrol 2018
Enter for your chance to see Ben & Noel Haggard!
Brothers Osborne Deliver "Shoot Me Straight" Music Video
Carrie Underwood Unveils 'Cry Pretty' Track List
Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton Cover Aretha Franklin's "Do Right Woman, Do Right Man"
14th Annual Waves of Change for Epilepsy Gala
Lady A/Darius Rucker WKND Contest!
Eric Church Has a "Heart Like a Wheel" With New Track
Jillian Jacqueline Releases "If I Were You" Feat. Keith Urban
Carrie Underwood Wants "Cry Pretty" to Feel Relatable
Dierks Bentley to Perform on 'WE Day' Special
Your chance to win Rodney Crowell tickets!
Dan + Shay Celebrate Success of “Tequila” with Block Party
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died
Could The Blue Light From Your Cell Phone Make You Go Blind?
LIST: The Highest-Paid Country Music Stars Of 2018
Florida Georgia Line Take "Simple" to 'The Late Late Show'
Carrie Underwood!
5 Emerging Country Songs You Need To Hear
Load more