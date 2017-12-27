KMLE COUNTRY 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS TO WWE SMACKDOWN!

WWE: Smackdown is coming to Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 20, 2018!

SmackDown will include appearances by current WWE champion AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Roode, Sami Zayn, and women’s champ Charlotte Flair.

Both shows will be taking place about a month and a half before WrestleMania, the WWE’s biggest annual event, which is typically a time when many major storylines and plot twists unfold. In other words, fans might just witness something big happening!

This is a show you don't want to miss

