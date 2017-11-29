Win Tickets To Tim McGraw and Faith Hill!

KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS To TIM MCGRAW AND FAITH HILL!

Grammy® Award winning superstars Tim McGraw & Faith Hill are showing no signs of stopping as their critically-acclaimed Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 extends into 2018 with 25+ additional dates announced today. Tim McGraw & Faith Hill will make their way to Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Friday, July 20th!

The Soul2Soul World Tour – which is approaching 1 million in attendance on its initial trek – has consistently stunned audiences across North America with its sharp production, deep catalog of hits, and McGraw & Hill’s palpable chemistry.

This will be a concert to remember and your friends here at KMLE 107.9 want to send you there!

ENTER TO WIN below from KMLE Country!

