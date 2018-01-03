KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS To SUGARLAND!

Sugarland is BACK ON TOUR!

After not releasing any new music in seven years, the iconic duo, Sugarland, is finally back on tour and will be coming to Gila River Arena on May 31, 2018!

Known for such country-radio hits as “Baby Girl,” “Stay” and “All I Want to Do,” Sugarland’s last album was 2010’s The Incredible Machine. In 2011, Sugarland released “Tonight,” their final single before going on hiatus. Since then, both Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush have pursued solo projects, with Nettles releasing “That Girl” in 2014 and “Playing With Fire” in 2016, and Bush issued “Southern Gravity” in 2015.

At the close of 2017, Sugarland released the new song “Still the Same” and performed at Times Square on NYE.

