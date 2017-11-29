KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS To BRAD PAISLEY WEEKEND WARRIOR 2018 TOUR!

Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior World Tour is coming to Gila River Arena on January 27, 2018! This tour supports his eleventh studio album Love and War. The critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer has teamed up with Chase Bryant, Lindsay Ell, and Dustin Lynch for this 2018 tour.

Brad Paisley has earned numerous awards, including 3 GRAMMYs, 2 American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards including Entertainer of the Year!

You are sure to be entertained by Brad Paisley and your friends here at KMLE 107.9 want to send you to the show!

Get all the information about BRAD PAISLEY, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from KMLE Country!