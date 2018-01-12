WIN SUGARLAND TICKETS

KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS To SUGARLAND!

Sugarland is BACK ON TOUR!

After not releasing any new music in seven years, the iconic duo, Sugarland, is finally back on tour and will be coming to Gila River Arena on May 31, 2018! This will be an amazing experience and your friends here at KMLE 107.9 want to send you to the show!

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to Sugarland at Gila River Arena on May 31, 2018

Two (2) meet & greets with Sugarland

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 this holiday weekend until Monday night for your Keywords!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Contest Date Range: January 12, 2017 6:00 pm – January 15, 2017 11:59 pm

For the Sugarland text contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 on the weekend between Friday Jan. 12 at 6:00 p.m. MST and Monday Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22108, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. MST on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to see Sugarland at Gila River Arena (9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305) on May 31, 2018, and two (2) meet and greets with the artists. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by AEG Presents. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.