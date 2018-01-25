WIN A FGL BIRDS NEST PACKAGE

KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN WASTE MANAGEMENT Phoenix Open Greenskeeper Passes and Birds Nest Tickets!

“The Greatest Show on Grass” and the most attended golf tournament in the world is back! That’s right, the Waste Management Phoenix Open tournament takes place this January 29-February 4, 2018!

Redefining what’s possible in Country music, global superstars Florida Georgia Line continue to push full-throttle into uncharted territories with history-making collaborations, fresh entrepreneurial ventures and bold new music! You wouldn’t want to miss the Greatest Show on Grass and your friends here at KMLE 107.9 want to send you there!

You Could Win:

Two (2) Greenskeeper badges for February 1, 2018

Two (2) VIP Birds Nest tickets to see Florida Georgia Line on February 1, 2018

Two (2) Florida Georgia Line Meet & Greet passes

Two (2) Chris Lane Meet & Greet passes

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 all weekend until Sunday night for your Keywords!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

Contest Date Range: January 26, 2017 6:00 pm – January 28, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Birds Nest weekend text contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 on the weekend between Friday Jan. 26 at 6:00 p.m. MST and Sunday Jan. 28 at 11:59 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22108, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. MST on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) greenskeeper badges valid for Monday-Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (17020 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255); two (2) VIP Birds Nest passes on Thursday Feb 1, 2018; two (2) Florida Georgia Line meet and greet passes; two (2) Chris Lane meet and greet passes. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Waste Management Phoenix Open. Total prize value $2,600. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.