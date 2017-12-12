WIN A CACTUS BOWL LIVE! VIP EXPERIENCE

The New KMLE @ 107.9 is giving you the VIP treatment for the Cactus Bowl Live! featuring LOCASH happening before the Cactus Bowl game on December 26th at the Phoenix Convention Center South Ballroom.

How can you win?

Just enter below!

*Remember enter every day for another chance to win!*

What can you win?

4 Cactus Bowl LIVE! tickets on December 26th at the Phoenix Convention Center South Ballroom

4 Club Level Cactus Bowl game tickets on December 26th at Chase Field

1 parking pass

4 BACKSTAGE passes to MEET LOCASH at the Cactus Bowl Live!

1 Cactus Bowl football signed by LOCASH

Get your guaranteed seats by purchasing tickets today! Tickets start at $25 for the Cactus Bowl Live! concert featuring LOCASH and only $40 for the concert AND Cactus Bowl game!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS NOW!