WIN A BRAD PAISLEY PIT/BACKSTAGE PACKAGE

KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS To BRAD PAISLEY WEEKEND WARRIOR 2018 TOUR!

Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior World Tour is coming to Gila River Arena on January 27, 2018! This tour supports his eleventh studio album Love and War. The critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer has teamed up with Chase Bryant, Lindsay Ell, and Dustin Lynch for this 2018 tour.

You are sure to be entertained by Brad Paisley and your friends here at KMLE 107.9 want to send you to the show – and more!

You Could Win:

Two (2) PIT tickets to Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior Tour at Gila River Arena on January 27, 2018

Two (2) Brad Paisley Meet and Greet passes

Backstage access for you and a guest to hangout on the tour bus with Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, then go on Dustin Lynch’s tour bus where you will get to pick the hit song him and his band will play for you and your guest before the show

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 all weekend for your Keywords!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Contest Date Range: January 19, 2017 6:00 pm – January 21, 2017 11:59 pm

For the Brand Paisley PIT Package text contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 on the weekend between Friday Jan. 12 at 6:00 p.m. MST and Monday Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22108, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. MST on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) PIT tickets to see Brad Paisley at Gila River Arena (9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305) on January 27, 2018, two (2) Brad Paisley meet and greets, backstage access for two (2) to hangout on a tour bus with Lindsay Ell and Chase Bryant, then get to go on Dustin Lynch’s tour bus where the winner will get to choose which song Dustin Lynch and his band will play for them before the show . A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by BBR Music Group. Total prize value $250. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.