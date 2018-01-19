Win a 2018 Country Megaticket!

Live Nation and Ak-Chin Pavilion are proud to announce the 2018 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil! This year’s Megaticket will feature 4 all-star country shows performing at Ak-Chin Pavilion. See the biggest superstars in country music, plus the superstars of tomorrow! Tickets will only be available online for ONLY 30 DAYS – and your friends here at the new KMLE @ 107.9 are giving you a chance to win a pair!

The Country Megaticket includes the same reserved seat to each of the 4 shows plus GA Pit & lawn packages are also available.

August 23: Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker with Russell Dickerson

September 13: Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce

September 29: Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO

October 4: Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini

This is your last chance to win this MEGATICKET!

Contest Date Range: January 22, 2018 6:00 am MST – February 25, 2018 11:59pm MST

Contest Rules: For the Country Megaticket Online 2018 contest, enter between 6:00 am MST on January 22, 2017 and 11:59 pm MST on February 25, 2018 by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at http://live1015phoenix.radio.com/category/contests/ and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per day during contest period. At approximately 9:00 a.m. MST on February 26, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) 2018 Country Megatickets, which includes tickets to: Lady Antebellum on August 23, 2018; Rascal Flatts on Sept 13; Dierks Bentley on Sept 29; and Keith Urban on Oct 4, all at Ak-Chin Pavilion (2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035). A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $105. Otherwise, KALV FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.