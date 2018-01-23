WIN A 2018 COUNTRY MEGATICKET

Live Nation and Ak-Chin Pavilion are proud to announce the 2018 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil! This year’s Megaticket will feature 4 all-star country shows performing at Ak-Chin Pavilion. See the biggest superstars in country music, plus the superstars of tomorrow! Tickets will only be available online for ONLY 30 DAYS – and your friends here at the new KMLE @ 107.9 are giving you a chance to win a pair!

You Could Win:

Two (2) Country Megatickets, which includes the same reserved seat to each of the following shows:

August 23: Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker with Russell Dickerson

September 13: Rascal Flatts with Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce

September 29: Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne and LANCO

October 4: Keith Urban with Kelsea Ballerini

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 all week until Friday Night for your Keywords!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting! You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.

Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 6:00 am – February 2, 2018 5:59 pm

