KMLE-FM's general contest rules apply to KMLE-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KMLE-FM contest, please see below.

Win Tickets To Justin Moore!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00 am – January 14, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Justin Moore Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 18, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Jan. 14, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 15, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Justin Moore at Prescott Valley Event Center on January 19, 2018 and two (2) tickets to see Justin Moore at the Tucson Arena on January 23, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Police Productions. Total prize value $140. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win 3-Day Tickets To ACE Comic Con AZ!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – January 7, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the ACE Comic Con ticket contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 4, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Jan. 7, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) 3-day tickets to ACE Comic Con Arizona at Gila River Arena January 13-15, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $484. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Brad Paisley!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – January 21, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Brad Paisley Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 4, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Jan. 21, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Brad Paisley at Gila River Arena on January 27, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $142. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Taylor Swift!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – April 30, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Taylor Swift Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 4, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST April 30, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on May 1, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Taylor Swift at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by University of Phoenix Stadium. Total prize value $440. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Tim McGraw and Faith Hill!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – July 15, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 4, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST July 15, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on July 16, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 20, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Messina Touring Group. Total prize value $172. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win A Cactus Bowl LIVE! VIP Experience!

Contest Date Range: December 13, 2017 6:00 am – December 21, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Cactus Bowl LIVE! Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 13, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Dec. 21, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win four (4) tickets to Cactus Bowl LIVE!, four (4) club level Cactus Bowl game tickets, one (1) parking pass, four (4) backstage passes to meet LOCASH, and one (1) Cactus Bowl football signed by LOCASH. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Fiesta Bowl. Total prize value $400. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To Chippendales: About Last Night 2018 Tour!

Contest Date Range: November 13, 2017 6:00 am – February 18, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Chippendales Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 13, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Feb. 18, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Chippendales: About Last Night 2018 Tour at The Van Buren on Thursday, February 22, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Country Thunder 2018 Online

Contest Date Range: November 13, 2017 6:00 am – March 27, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Country Thunder 2018 Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 13, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST March 27, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on March 28, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win one (1) pair of four-day passes to KMLE Country Thunder 2018 on April 5-8, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Total prize value $320. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To KID ROCK: Greatest Show On Earth Tour!

Contest Date Range: November 6, 2017 6:00 am – March 28, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Kid Rock Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 6, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST March 28, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on March 29, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Kid Rock 2018 Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $140. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To KENNY CHESNEY: Trip Around The Sun Tour 2018!

Contest Date Range: October 23, 2017 6:00 am – June 17, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Kenny Chesney Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Oct. 23, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST June 17, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on June 18, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Kenny Chesney at Chase Field on June 23, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Messina Touring Group. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To MARGO PRICE: Nowhere Fast Tour

Contest Date Range: October 9, 2017 6:00 am – February 11, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Margo Price Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Oct. 9, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Feb. 11, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on February 12, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Margo Price: Nowhere Fast Tour at Crescent Ballroom on February 18, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Crescent Ballroom. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets To MIRANDA LAMBERT: Livin’ Like Hippies Tour!

Contest Date Range: October 2, 2017 6:00 am – February 11, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Miranda Lambert Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Oct. 2, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Feb. 11, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on February 12, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Miranda Lambert: Livin’ Like Hippies Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 18, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Shania Twain Online Contest

Contest Date Range: August 21, 2017 6:00 am – July 22, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Shania Twain Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Aug. 21, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST July 22, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on July 23, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Shania Twain at Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 30, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $65. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

NSSN Online Contest

Contest Date Range: November 11, 2017 6:00 am – November 28, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Not So Silent Night Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 11, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Nov. 28, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2018, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Not So Silent Night at Talking Stick Resort on Dec. 5, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Total prize value $0. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Brad Paisley Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 7:00 am – December 22, 2017 5:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Brad Paisley tickets contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Brad Paisley at Gila River Arena on Jan. 27, 2018 . A total of sixteen (16) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Disney Junior Dance Party Tickets!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 6:00 am – May 14, 2018 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Disney Junior Dance Party Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Nov. 20, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST May 14, 2018, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on May 15, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win four (4) tickets to Disney Junior Dance Party at Comerica Theatre on May 17, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Live Nation. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Disney: Give 4, Get 4!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – December 10, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Disney: Give 4, Get 4 Tickets contest, enter between 6:00 a.m. MST Dec. 4, 2017, and 11:59 p.m. MST Dec. 10, 2017, by clicking the appropriate contest entry link at kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests and completing the online entry form. One entry per person per day during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win eight (8) Disneyland 2-day park hopper passes. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Disney. Total prize value $1,925. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Disneyland Resort Vacation – November Online

Contest Date Range: November 13, 2017 6:00 am – November 26, 2017 11:59 pm

Contest Rules:

Win ACE Comic Con Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 1:00 pm – December 13, 2017 5:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the ACE Comic Con tickets contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Dec. 11-Dec. 13, 2017, between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) 3-day tickets to ACE Comic Con Arizona at Gila River Arena January 13-15, 2018 . A total of four (4) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $484. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Win Chippendales Tickets!

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 7:00 am – November 22, 2017 6:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the ACE Comic Con tickets contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Nov. 20-Nov. 22, 2017, between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Chippendales at the Van Buren on Feb. 22, 2018 . A total of six (6) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by The Van Buren. Total prize value $60. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Private Screening

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 10:00 am – December 8, 2017 2:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Star Wars Private Screening contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 4-Dec. 8, 2017, between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win four (4) passes to a private screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Roadhouse Cinemas on Dec. 16, 2017. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Roadhouse Cinecmas. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Private Screening

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 8:00 am – December 13, 2017 12:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Star Wars Private Screening contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Dec. 11-Dec. 13, 2017, between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win four (4) passes to a private screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Roadhouse Cinemas on Dec. 16, 2017. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Roadhouse Cinemas. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Merry Main Street

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 5:00 pm – December 1, 2017 6:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Merry Main Street Ticket contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Friday), Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2017, between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a family four (4) pack of ice skating passes at the Merry Main Street Festival in Downtown Mesa (tickets valid from November 24 to January 5, 2018). A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by the City of Mesa. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Merry Main Street

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 8:00 am – December 9, 2017 5:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Merry Main Street Ticket contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 4-Dec. 9, 2017, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win a family four (4) pack of ice skating passes at the Merry Main Street Festival in Downtown Mesa (tickets valid from November 24 to January 5, 2018). A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by the City of Mesa. Total prize value $40. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Contest Date Range: December 6, 2017 7:00 am – December 8, 2017 8:00 am

Contest Rules:

For the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Wednesday-Friday), Dec. 6-Dec. 8, 2017, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 20, 2018. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Messina Touring Group. Total prize value $172. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Harkins Movie Passes

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 7:00 am – December 13, 2017 8:00 am

Contest Rules:

For the Harkins Movie Passes contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Dec. 11-Dec. 13, 2017, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) Harkins movie passes good at any Harkins theatre. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Harkins. Total prize value $20. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Village Inn Gift Card

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 10:00 am – November 22, 2018 11:00 am

Contest Rules:

For the Village Inn Tickets contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Wednesday), Nov. 20-Nov. 22, 2017, between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win one (1) $50 Village Inn gift card. A total of three (3) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Village Inn. Total prize value $50. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Garth Brooks Anthology

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 7:00 am – December 1, 2017 11:00 am

Contest Rules:

For the Garth Brooks Anthology contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Friday), Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2017, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. MST and between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win one (1) Garth Brooks Anthology: The First Five Years limited edition book and CD series. Total prize value $60. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Brad Paisley Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 8, 2017 6:00 pm – December 10, 2017 11:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Brad Paisley text contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 on the weekend between Friday Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 10 at 11:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22108, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win a pair tickets to Brad Paisley at Gila River Arena on January 27, 2018. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $100. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.

Not So Silent Night Beat Nina

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 7:00 am – December 5, 2017 7:00 am

Contest Rules:

For the Not So Silent Night Beat Nina Tickets contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Tuesday), Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2017, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will play Beat Nina with the morning show and upon winning, will win two Not So Silent Night tickets at Talking Stick Resort on December 5, 2017. Total prize value $0. A total of two (2) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Miranda Lambert

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00 pm – December 22, 2017 6:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Miranda Lambert contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Friday), Dec. 18-Dec. 22, 2017, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two tickets to Miranda Lambert at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2018. Total prize value $100. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Talking Stick Resort Arena. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Not So Silent Night Big Thank You

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 8:00 am – December 5, 2017 8:00 am

Contest Rules:

For the Not So Silent Night Beat Nina Tickets contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Tuesday), Nov. 27-Dec. 1, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Military Listeners to be the first five (5) calls received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The first five (5) callers received, upon personal and military verification, will win two Not So Silent Night tickets at Talking Stick Resort on December 5, 2017. Total prize value $0. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Not So Silent Night Tickets!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – December 5, 2017 9:00 am

Contest Rules:

For the Not So Silent Night contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Tuesday), Dec. 4-Dec. 5, 2017, between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two Not So Silent Night tickets at Talking Stick Resort on December 5, 2017. Total prize value $0. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

Not So Silent Night VIP Text Weekend!

Contest Date Range: November 24, 2017 6:00 pm – November 26, 2017 11:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Not So Silent Night text contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 on the weekend between Friday Nov. 24 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 26 at 11:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22108, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two Not So Silent Night tickets at Talking Stick Resort and the VIP experience on December 5, 2017. Total prize value $0. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.

Not So Silent Night VIP Text Weekend!

Contest Date Range: December 1, 2017 6:00 pm – December 3, 2017 11:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Not So Silent Night text contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 on the weekend between Friday Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 3 at 11:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22108, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two Not So Silent Night tickets at Talking Stick Resort and the VIP experience on December 5, 2017. Total prize value $0. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Entercom Phoenix. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.

Tim and Faith Text Weekend!

Contest Date Range: December 15, 2017 6:00 pm – December 17, 2017 11:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Not So Silent Night text contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 on the weekend between Friday Dec. 15 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday Dec. 17 at 11:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22108, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. Sometime after 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two tickets to the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena on July 20, 2018. Total prize value $172. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by Talking Stick Resort Arena. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.

Taylor Swift Text!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 6:00 am – December 8, 2017 5:00 pm

Contest Rules:

For the Not So Silent Night text contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 on the weekend between Monday Dec. 4 at 6:00 a.m. and Friday Dec. 8 at 5:00 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, will invite Listeners to text in that hour’s cue word at 22108, or by clicking on the appropriate contest entry link kmle1079.radio.com/category/contests/, and completing the online entry form. One entry per person, per cue word given during contest period. At approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, one (1) entrant will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries received to that point, and upon verification, will win two tickets to Taylor Swift at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018. Total prize value $440. A total of one (1) prize will be offered during this contest, provided by University of Phoenix Stadium. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE. Entrants may receive a bounceback text from Station with confirmation of Contest entry, but Entrants will receive no “extra” offers, information, or message content. Standard message and data rates may apply, the frequency of any automated marketing message(s) individual opts in to receive are recurring and varies, text STOP to cancel, and terms are available HERE.

Kenny Chesney Ticket Tag

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 6:00 am – December 22, 2017 6:00 pm

Contest Rules:

Not So Silent Night Ticket Tag

Contest Date Range: November 20, 2017 6:00 am – November 22, 2017 6:00 pm

Contest Rules:

Not So Silent Night Ticket Tag

Contest Date Range: November 27, 2017 6:00 am – December 1, 2017 6:00 pm

Contest Rules:

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Ticket Tag

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 6:00 am – December 13, 2017 6:00 pm

Contest Rules:

