Midland Online 2018

Celebrity Theatre welcomes country’s Texas trio Midland on Friday, April 27th!

Midland, a trio of friends based in Dripping Springs, Texas, is made up of singer and Arizona native Mark Wystrach, lead guitarist Jess Carson, originally from the Pacific Northwest, and bass player California-raised Cameron Duddy. Their sound is one unlike little else currently doing well on country radio. A blend of Laurel Canyon harmonies, sunny Bakersfield twang, road-tested rock and roll, and big pop hooks that appeal to a wide swath of country’s increasingly polarized fan base. The guys took their name from a Dwight Yoakam song and describe their music as, “…if George Strait and the Eagles just went and had a really wild debaucherous weekend.”

