KMLE’s Country Double Header is BACK at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort!

KMLE’s Country Double Header is what happens when Spring Training, Country Music and a Pool Party all have a baby. This is the Valley’s ONLY Spring Training pool party! Oh and we happen to throw it at the BEST party pool in the Valley at Talking Stick Resort. This year you’ll enjoy performances from Old Dominion and Brandon Lay on March 3rd!

ADMISSION IS FREE!

Yes, completely free to everyone 21+!

KMLE’s Country Doubleheader will feature live DJ’s, a beer garden, your favorite ballpark grilled food, prizes and of course swimming! Bring your suit! Don’t want to get wet? No worries, we have plenty of space for you outside of the pool too!

Stay tuned for more information on winning a VIP experience!

Saturday, March 3rd, 2018



Old Dominion

Brandon Lay

KMLE’s Country Doubleheader is brought to you by:

Talking Stick Resort

Talking Stick Resort, Arizona’s top gaming and entertainment destination, offers an always-exciting assortment of choices for the ultimate experiences. From international headliners in the famous Salt River Grand Ballroom to more intimate performances in the Showroom or even the new outdoor venue at the Pool, you will find it all here. Visit talkingstickresort.com to see a full lineup of all your favorite shows and upcoming events.

Harmon Solar

