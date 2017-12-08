Join the New KMLE @ 107.9 for the KMLE Country Cares Radiothon to benefit the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – broadcasting live from the New KMLE @ 107.9 studios between 6 AM and 7 PM on December 14th and 15th!
December 14th and 15th
We’re LIVE from the KMLE @ 107.9 Studios
On December 14th starting at 6 AM, the New KMLE @ 107.9 will donate airtime to raise money for this amazing cause. You’ll hear the heroic stories of individuals and families who are fighting the disease. This fight takes a team of people who are committed to giving back to those who need it the most.
KMLE @ 107.9 is committed to helping the children of St. Jude
KMLE @ 107.9 takes its commitment to our community very seriously. We are thrilled to be involved in making a difference in a child’s life by raising money to help fight childhood cancer for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the world’s premier center for research and treatment of deadly diseases. This wonderful cause doesn’t just help us nationally, but also locally, for research conducted at St. Jude affects children all over the world. As you will hear on our broadcast, this research directly benefits children in our own community and your donations will impact children for years to come.
WE NEED YOUR HELP!
During the KMLE Country Cares Radiothon, you’ll have an opportunity to become a Partner In Hope for a small donation of $20 a month to help find cures for children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases through research and treatment.
And, just for becoming a Partner In Hope, you’ll receive a chance to win a unique prize from the New KMLE @ 107.9! We’ll feature a different prize each hour throughout the two-day Radiothon!
To make your donation online, CLICK HERE!
You can also text “KMLE” to 785833 to become a Partner In Hope!
The KMLE Country Cares Radiothon is brought to you in part by the following:
