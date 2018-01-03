Enter to win a pair of advanced screening tickets to Forever My Girl from KMLE Country 107.9!

KMLE COUNTRY 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN ADVANCED SCREENING TICKETS TO Forever My Girl!

Harkins Scottsdale 101 is going to be screening Forever My Girl on January 16, 2018, two days before it airs nationwide. Based on the New York Times and USA Today bestselling novel by Heidi Mclaughlin, Forever My Girl is about a music superstar that reunites with his first love and realizes the steep price he has paid for his success.

Liam Page (Alex Roe) and his high-school sweetheart Josie Preston (Jessica Rothe) were the golden couple of Saint Augustine, Louisiana, until Liam left her at the altar for a shot at fame and fortune. Eight years later, Liam returns to his tiny hometown for the first time as a world-famous recording artist, but not even his own father is thrilled to see him. As he tries to rebuild the bridges he burned years earlier, Liam reconnects with his small-town roots, his close-knit community and Josie, the girl he left behind. As he attempts to reclaim everything he loved and lost, Josie does her best to keep him out of her heart, but life has one more surprise waiting for Liam, one that could change everything, in this heartwarming look at love, family and second chances. Forever My Girl stars Alex Roe (Hot Summer Nights, The 5th Wave), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day, La La Land), Abby Ryder Fortson (Ant-Man, “Transparent”), Grammy Award® winner Travis Tritt (Fire Down Below, Brother’s Keeper) and Tony Award® winner John Benjamin Hickey (Flags of Our Fathers, The Bone Collector). The film is directed by Bethany Ashton Wolf (Love Scene, Midnight Juliet) from a script she adapted from McLaughlin’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Your friends over here at KMLE Country want to send you to see the film before everyone else sees it.

Get all the information about FOREVER MY GIRL, CLICK HERE!

ENTER TO WIN below from KMLE COUNTRY!