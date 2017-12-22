Artist of the Day

COUNTRY THUNDER ARTIST OF THE DAY!

Your buddies at the New KMLE @ 107.9 are hooking you UP for Country Thunder!

You Could Win:

  • $500 CASH
  • Four 4-Day passes to Country Thunder 2018
  • Four BACKSTAGE passes to meet one of the Country Thunder headliners: Cole Swindell, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith
  • A Campsite Pass

How to Win:

  • Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 every weekday in between January 2nd, 2018 – Friday, January 26th, 2018 for a song to play by the Artist of the Day.
  • Times to listen in between:
    • 8:00 am – 8:59 am
    • 10:00 am – 10:59 am
    • 12:00 pm – 12:59 pm
    • 2:00 pm – 2:59 pm
    • 4:00 pm – 4:59 pm
    • 6:00 pm – 6:59 pm
  • When you hear a song play from the Artist of the Day in between any of the hours listed above, be the correct caller to the studio line at 602-260-1079.
  • If you guess the correct Artist of the Day you’re in to win the $500 and Country Thunder VIP Pack!

ARTIST OF THE DAY SCHEDULE

LISTEN for an Artist of the Day song to play during the days and time below then CALL 602-260-1079 when you hear an Artist of the Day song play!

TIMES TO LISTEN BETWEEN:

8:00 am – 8:59am; 10:00 am – 10:59 am; 12:00 pm – 12:59 pm;
2:00 pm – 2:59 pm; 4:00 pm – 4:59 pm; 6:00 pm – 6:59 pm

Tuesday Jan. 2

LUKE BRYAN

 Wednesday Jan. 3

 Thursday Jan. 4

Friday Jan. 5

 Monday Jan. 8

 Tuesday Jan. 9

Wednesday Jan. 10

 Thursday Jan. 11

 Friday Jan. 12

Tuesday Jan. 15

 Tuesday Jan. 16

 Wednesday Jan. 17

Thursday Jan. 18

 Friday Jan. 19

 Monday Jan. 22

Tuesday Jan. 23

 Wednesday Jan. 24

 Thursday Jan. 25

Friday Jan. 26

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter the KMLE Artist of the Day Giveaway weekdays from 1/02/18 to 1/26/18 during 8:00 am MST, 10:00 am MST, 12:00 pm MST, 2:00 pm MST, 4:00 pm MST and 6:00 pm MST by listening to the New KMLE @ 107.9 for a song to play by the Artist of the Day. When you hear a song play by the Artist of the Day, be the correct caller to 602-260-1079 and give the correct Artist of the Day. You may call as often as you like, but you may only be a qualifier once. Contest not played on Jan. 15, 2018. Prize ARV: $820. $500 to be awarded by check. Open to legal U.S. residents, 18+ who reside in Arizona. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Please see the Official Contest Rules for details.  Good luck!

