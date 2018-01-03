JUSTIN MOORE WINNING WEEKEND

KMLE 107.9 HAS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN TICKETS To JUSTIN MOORE HELL ON A HIGHWAY TOUR!

Justin Moore’s Hell On A Highway Tour with special guest Dylan Scott is hittin’ the road this January! This tour will showcase Justin Moore’s long awaited fourth studio album “Kinda Don’t Care” which earned the singer his third consecutive No. 1 album debut and features his chart-topping singles “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Somebody Else Will.”

This will be a concert to remember and your friends here at KMLE 107.9 want to send you there! Check out below how to win!

You Could Win:

Two (2) tickets to see Justin Moore at Prescott Valley Event Center on January 19, 2018

Two (2) tickets to see Justin Moore at Tucson Arena on January 23, 2018

How to Win:

Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 all weekend for your Keywords!

Text the Keyword to 22108 for your chance to win!

Can’t Text? No biggie! Enter the short code “22108” AND the keyword below.

*Remember that message and data rates may apply when texting!