By Scott T. Sterling
When you’re really feeling a song, sometimes you just gotta let it out.
Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert had just such a moment recently with TLC’s 1999 pop hit, “No Scrubs.” Morris shared a video of the candid backstage footage, in which she sings along to the song with a squad of celebrity stylists. Morris uses a makeup brush as a microphone, while Lambert opts for an opened champagne bottle.
“GLAM JAM DOUBLE TROUBLE,” Morris captioned the post on Instagram.
