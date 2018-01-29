The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with a pair of Crushbrew Craft Beverage Festival tickets! Find out how to get your tickets below.

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Alana Lynn all this week!

When given the cue, call in to 602-260-1079

Be the correct caller and you will win the tickets!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, 2018

Venue: Scottsdale Civic Plaza

Address: 7375 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

To purchase tickets and more information, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 29, 2018 5:00 pm – February 2, 2018 5:59 pm

For the CrushBrew Festival tickets contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Friday), Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2018, between 5:00 p.m. MST and 5:59 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to the CrushBrew Festival at the Scottsdale Civic Plaza (7375 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251) on February 17-18, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Gila River Arena. Total prize value $74. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.