The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away tickets to see the Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks game! Check out below how to win!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to KMLE Mornings this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, January 26, 2018
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more information, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 22, 2018 8:00am MST – January 26, 2018 10:00am MST
For the Phoenix Suns contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Monday-Friday), Jan 22 – Jan 26 between 8:00 a.m. MST and 10:00 a.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win four (4) tickets to a Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks game at Talking Stick Resort Arena (201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004) on Jan 26, 2018. A total of five (5) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Phoenix Suns. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.

