Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Keith Urban has shared a new track titled “Parallel Line,” which was co-written by Ed Sheeran and a team of big-name songwriters.

Related: Keith Urban Announces ‘Graffiti U’ Album, Tour Dates

Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge, Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid, Julia Michaels and Benjamin Levin also worked on the tune, which is the first single from Urban’s upcoming album, Graffiti U.

“I just loved the song the very first time I heard it – it just struck me as one of those kinds of songs that comes along very, very rarely,” Urban said in a prepared statement. “I grabbed my guitar, started playing it and it just fit. It felt so right for me and I was just anxious to get in the studio and get to work on it.”

Urban’s ninth studio album, Graffiti U, is scheduled for release later this year.

Check out Keith’s latest below.