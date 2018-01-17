Photo: Tommaso Boddi / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

The best part about fighting with the one you love is making up.

Related: Faith Hill Shares Sweet Birthday Message to Daughter Audrey



It’s been snowing heavily in Nashville, and cute country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw made the best of the situation, staging a massive snowball fight outside of their home.

Hill shared a moment from the “fight” on Instagram, with each side dousing the other in big piles of snow.

“Kiss…… You’re forgiven,” she shared on the followup post, featuring the couple kissing and making up after exchanging snow blows.

See the posts below.

Snowball fight... It’s on!!!!!!! A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on Jan 16, 2018 at 1:37pm PST