Midland is hittin’ the road in 2018, and the trio is rolling through Phoenix in April! Check out below how to win tickets!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE @ 107.9 this Tuesday through Friday!

Starting Tuesday, listen to Jared Marshall on weekdays!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: April 27, 2018

Venue: Celebrity Theatre

Address: 440 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

For more information about Midland, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 16, 2018 11:00 am – January 19, 2018 11:59 am

For the Midland tickets contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Tuesday-Friday), Jan. 16-Jan. 19, 2017, between 11:00 a.m. MST and 11:59 a.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) tickets to see Midland on April 27, 2018 at Celebrity Theater (440 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85008). A total of four (4) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Celebrity Theater. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.