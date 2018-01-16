Florida Georgia Line is headlining Birds Nest at the Waste Management Open this year with Chris Lane, and your friends here at KMLE are hooking you up with tickets to the show! Check out below how to win!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE @ 107.9 this Tuesday through Friday!

Starting Tuesday, try to Beat Nina in the AM for a chance at tickets!

Also make sure to tune into Jared Marshall and Alana Lynn Tuesday-Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

Date: February 1, 2018

Venue: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Address: 17020 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

For more information about Birds Nest, click here!

Contest Date Range: January 16, 2018 7:00 am – January 19, 2018 5:59 pm

For the Birds Nest FGL tickets contest, listen to KMLE 107.9 weekdays (Tuesday-Friday), Jan. 16-Jan. 19, 2017, between 7:00 a.m. MST and 5:59 p.m. MST. The KMLE FM host will, through an on-air announcement, invite Listeners to be the ninth (9th) call received to the studio contest number, toll-free, at 602-260-1079. The ninth (9th) caller received, upon verification, will win two (2) GA tickets to the Birds Nest to see Florida Georgia Line on February 1, 2018 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open (17020 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255). A total of nine (9) prizes will be offered during this contest, provided by Waste Management Phoenix Open. Total prize value $80. Otherwise, KMLE FM’s General Contest Rules apply, available by clicking HERE.