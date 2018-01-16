Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywood and his wife, Kelli, welcomed their daughter, Lillie Renee, into the world on December 22. The perfect Christmas present, Lillie is the second child for the couple, who had their first son Cash in September of 2014.

As it turns out, Cash is proving to be the perfect big brother. In an adorable video posted to Instagram, Cash can be seen serenading his new sister with the childhood classic, “Wheels On the Bus.” While she skeptically looks on, Cash grabs her hand and lets her pet the dog while he sweetly sings to her.

“Lillie is not too sure about Cash and Bear but they LOVE her!!!! Catch that eye roll from her,” Haywood captioned the video.

Haywood is not the only member of Lady Antebellum welcoming a new bundle of joy into his family. Hillary Scott is pregnant with twins and due early this year.