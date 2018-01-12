Photo: Reinhold Matay / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Troy Gentry’s memory still burns brightly in the hearts of his country music contemporaries.

The late Montgomery Gentry member was honored by Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Diamond Rio and other country music stars including Craig Morgan, Chris Janson and John Conley during this year’s annual Opry Duck Hunt.

Diamond Rio shared a photo from the event, showing a group of country music artists posing in front of a deer stand that has been modified with a Batman logo.

“All of us dedicated Troy Gentry’s favorite deer stand at the Opry hunt,” captioned Diamond Rio singer’s Marty Roe on Instagram. “The Batman logo. His favorite superhero.”

