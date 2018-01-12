Photo: Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Saturday Night Live has rolled out a power-packed musical guest lineup for the month of January 2018.
The first new shows of the year kick off this Saturday (Jan. 13) with host Sam Rockwell and musical guest Halsey.
Jan. 20 sees Jessica Chastain serving as host, with Troye Sivan slated to handle musical duties.
The month of new shows wraps up on Jan. 27 when Chris Stapleton steps up as musical guest, with show alum Will Ferrell hosting.
