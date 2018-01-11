Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

The BG Nation has a new vacation destination.

Brantley Gilbert has announced the inaugural “Kick It In the Ship” Cruise, which is set to sail October 23-27, 2018 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas on the luxurious Norwegian Jade.

The cruise will feature Gilbert in a pair of unique performances onboard, as well as an “up close, intense and personal Q&A session.”

“We want to take the entire BG Nation on vacation,” Gilbert explained. “Have a lot of fun, a lot of music and a lot of coming together somewhere nobody has to drive, nobody has to go home and everybody can make friends. Obviously, we’ve never done this before, but then, that’s how some of the coolest stuff happens. So, let’s all be pirates for a few days. Hit the seas, see the Caribbean and rock as hard as the Norwegian Jade can handle.”

Pre-sale registrations are happening open now. Guests who book during the pre-sale period are eligible for one-of-a-kind lottery exclusives, including signed guitars, dinner with Brantley and spending credit to use on board the ship.

All guests who book before March 2nd will also receive a photo with Brantley. Get more information here.