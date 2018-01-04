Photo: Ryan Pavlov / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Mel Tillis is set to be remembered with a public memorial at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The event is scheduled for Jan. 31, and will begin at 10am. Fans are invited to attend, and admission is free.

Artists scheduled to perform at the memorial include Alison Krauss with Street Corner Symphony, Ricky Skaggs, Brenda Lee, Jamey Johnson, Collin Raye, Daryle Singletary, Lorrie Morgan, Ira Dean, Ray Stevens, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers. The late singer’s children, Pam Tillis, Sonny Tillis and Carrie April Tillis, are also slated to take the stage. Tillis’ band, the Statesiders, will accompany some of the performances (via Tennessean).

Tillis died on Nov. 19 in Ocala, Fla. at the age of 85.