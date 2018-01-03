Photo: Courtesy UMG Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Sugarland is back and ready to hit the road.

The reunited country duo of Kristian Bush and Jennifer Nettles have revealed that they’ll be taking their show to 48 cities on the band’s upcoming North American tour.

“And now for the moment we’ve certainly been waiting for… we are headed to a city near you this summer!!!.” Sugarland shared on Twitter, adding that ticket pre-sales kick off on Jan. 9.

While fans await exact tour dates and venues, see the list of cities Sugarland is set to visit in 2018 below.

Allentown, PA

Anaheim, CA

Atlanta, GA

Augusta, GA

Bakersfield, CA

Bismarck, ND

Chicago, IL

Columbia, MD

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Daytona Beach, FL

Denver, CO

Des Moines, IA

Durant, OK

Gilford, NH

Grand Island, NE

Grand Rapids, MI

Green Bay, WI

Greenville, SC

Huntsville, AL

Las Vegas, NV

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Moline, IL

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

Omaha, NE

Pensacola, FL

Phoenix, AZ

Portland, OR

Raleigh, NC

Rapid City, SD

San Diego, CA

Santa Barbara, CA

Seattle, WA

Sioux Falls, SD

Spokane, WA

St. Louis, MO

St. Paul, MN

Sugarland, TX

Toledo, OH

Tulsa, OK.

Uncasville, CT

Verona, NY

Wichita, KS.

Worcester, MA.

Youngstown, OH

