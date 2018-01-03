Photo: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

It’s been a couple of months after Carrie Underwood had what she referred to as a “hard fall” at her home that left her with a broken wrist. It turns out that her injuries were more severe than what she first led on and she actually required more than 40 stitches!

Reality television star Adrienne Gang recently posted a photo on her Twitter with her and Carrie Underwood after a work out.

Carrie Underwood hasn’t posted an uncovered photo of her face on Instagram since November 6th.