Photo: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

It’s been a couple of months after Carrie Underwood had what she referred to as a “hard fall” at her home that left her with a broken wrist.¬† It turns out that her injuries were more severe than what she first led on and she actually required more than 40 stitches!

Reality television star Adrienne Gang recently posted a photo on her Twitter with her and Carrie Underwood after a work out.

Carrie Underwood hasn’t posted an uncovered photo of her face on Instagram since November 6th.