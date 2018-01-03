Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

It sounds like Blake Shelton is ready to spend more time sitting on the porch than heading out on tour.

The country superstar dropped a pretty big hint that he’s ready for a major life change with a tweet teasing his imminent “retirement.”

“Watching Bruce Arians’ life story NFL channel,” Shelton tweeted regarding the former coach of the Arizona Cardinals who recently retired after decades in the game to spend more time with his family. “Damn proud to call you my friend coach. Enjoy your retirement!!! I’ll be joining you REAL soon brother!!” Shelton added the hashtag #hero.

Response to the tweet has been fast and furious, with fans practically begging Shelton to maintain his career. A separate contingent of responses encourages the star to follow his heart.

It’s an idea the singer has toyed with before, back in May Shelton told ET he thought his new album would be his last. Take that with a grain of salt, he also thought the pervious album would be his last.

Considering that Shelton is one of the biggest artists in music and stars on hit TV show The Voice, one would imagine that retirement is the last thing on his mind. Maybe the singer is ready to settle down and make things official with girlfriend Gwen Stefani? Only time will tell.

See the tweet below.