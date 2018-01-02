The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away tickets to see Justin Moore/Dylan Scott at the Prescott Valley Center AND AGAIN at the Tucson Arena! Check out below how to win!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE @ 107.9 all this week!

Listen to Alana Lynn this Tuesday until Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

January 19 at the Prescott Valley Center Address: 3201 Main St, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

January 23 at the Tucson Arena Address: 260 S Church Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701



For more information about the Hell on a Highway Tour, click here!