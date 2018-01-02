The new KMLE at 107.9 is giving away tickets to see Justin Moore/Dylan Scott at the Prescott Valley Center AND AGAIN at the Tucson Arena! Check out below how to win!
How to Win:
Listen to the new KMLE @ 107.9 all this week!
- Listen to Alana Lynn this Tuesday until Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
- January 19 at the Prescott Valley Center
- Address: 3201 Main St, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
- January 23 at the Tucson Arena
- Address: 260 S Church Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
For more information about the Hell on a Highway Tour, click here!