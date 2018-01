Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians informed his players and coaches in the locker room following their 26-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday that he is retiring after 42 years.

Arians asked his staff to keep it a secret until he announced it late Monday morning. He has been the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals for the past five NFL seasons. Bruce leaves the Cardinals with the most wins in franchise history, with a 50-32-1 record.