See your all of your favorite WWE Superstars live in action at Talking Stick Resort Arena in February! Check out below how to win tickets!
How to Win:
Listen to the new KMLE this Tuesday through Friday!
- Listen to Jared Marshall and Alana Lynn this Tuesday through Friday!
- When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details:
Date: Monday, February 19, 2017
Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more info about WWE Raw, click here!