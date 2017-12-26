Filed Under:ACE Comic Con

ACE Comic Con is coming to Arizona in January, and your friends here at KMLE want to send you to this epic 3-day event!

How to Win:

Listen to the new KMLE this Tuesday through Friday!

  • Listen to Jared Marshall this Tuesday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-1079
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details: 

Date: January 13-15, 20218
Venue: Gila River Arena
Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more info about ACE Comic Con, click here!

