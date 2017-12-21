Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When it comes to his favorite Christmas memories, Sam Hunt will never forget his trusty Comanche.

Related: Sam Hunt Shares Moody Cover of ‘This Land is Your Land’

“I remember being really excited when, I got into riding horses, and one Christmas I got a Mustang that I named Comanche – a horse – and that was a really exciting time. I rode all the time after that,” Hunt revealed in a prepared statement. “Before, I had some friends, a babysitter whose kids had horses, so I’d be able to ride occasionally, but now I was able to ride whenever I wanted to.”

The Georgia native’s youthful cowboy dreams included his own backyard rodeo, thanks to another memorable Christmas gift.

“I remember one year, it probably started from the horse-riding thing, but I got into wanting to be a bullrider,” the “Body Like a Back Road” singer revealed. “I was still pretty young – 8, 9, 10 years old – so one Christmas, we got a little steer calf. It had a little rope, and I’d try to ride a calf, you know?”

“He sort of grew up with us and grew into a bull and ended up getting after my grandmother one afternoon,” Hunt added. “We had to get rid of him. He was just playing, but she wasn’t really the playful type, yeah. Those are probably the two most exciting.”