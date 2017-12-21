Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Country singer Michael Ray was arrested in Eustis, Florida on Wednesday (Dec. 20) at 3:30 a.m. for suspected DUI and marijuana possession.

Police were called to a McDonald’s drive-thru, after the “Kiss You in the Morning” singer ran his Jeep Wrangler into another car, reports the Orlando Sentinel.

Officers noticed that Ray’s speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot so they conducted field sobriety tests. They also found a bottle of cannabis oil.

“I want to apologize to my fans, family, and my hometown community for placing myself in this situation,” Ray said in a statement. “I am so very sorry for the disappointment these events have caused everyone. I know it will take time; however, I will do everything I can to rebuild your trust.”