Country Singer Michael Ray was arrested for DUI and felony possession of weed oil early Wednesday morning in Florida.

The incident happened in Florida when the Eustis Police Department was called to a McDonald’s just after 3 AM after Michael’s Jeep hit the car in front of him while in the drive-thru.

Michael Ray is known for his hits “Kiss You In The Morning” and “Think A Little Less”. He was held at the Lake County jail on a $6,000 bond.