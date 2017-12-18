The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with tickets to Kenny Chesney! Check out below how to win!
How to Win:
Listen to KMLE in the mornings this Monday through Wednesday!
- Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 weekdays during 6:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
- Be the correct caller to get through the studio line at 602-260-1079
- First caller of the day in the 6:00 a.m. hour automatically wins a pair of tickets to Kenny Chesney!
- The next caller (and callers throughout the rest of the day) must know the previous winner’s first name and city of where he/she lives in order to “tag” in to the contest and win!
- All qualifiers are in the running to receive the ultimate experience listed above
- The Ticket Tag resets every day!
Event Details:
- Date: Saturday June 23, 2018
- Venue: Chase Field
- Address: 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
For more info about the tour, click here!