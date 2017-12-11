Filed Under:KMLE 1079, ticket tag

The New KMLE @ 107.9 wants to hook you up with tickets to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in July, 2018!

How to Win:

Listen to KMLE in the mornings this Monday through Wednesday!

  • Listen to the New KMLE @ 107.9 weekdays during 6:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
  • Be the correct caller to get through the studio line at 602-260-1079
  • First caller of the day in the 6:00 a.m. hour automatically wins a pair of tickets to Tim & Faith!
  • The next caller (and callers throughout the rest of the day) must know the previous winner’s first name and city of where he/she lives in order to “tag” in to the contest and win!
  • All qualifiers are in the running to receive the ultimate experience listed above
  • The Ticket Tag resets every day!

Event Details:

  • Date: July 20, 2018
  • Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
  • Address: 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

For more info about the tour, click here!

